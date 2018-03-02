Bradenton Interior Design Company Wins Award

An Orange Moon Interiors project Image: Courtesy Brian Deckard

Bradenton’s Orange Moon Interiors was recently awarded a 2018 “Best of Design” by Houzz, a home remodeling website. Among the 2017 southwest Florida home design projects that earned Orange Moon the recognition was a 5,260-square-foot, three-story, Key West-style bungalow on Holmes Beach, built by Gagne Construction. Orange Moon was founded in 2006 by Kelly Kaiser and specializes in luxury residential design.