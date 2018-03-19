Port Manatee Draws German Interest

Port Manatee holds promise as a trade gateway for German companies, according to Germany’s Miami-based consul general. Annette Klein, Germany’s consul general for Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, visited the Palmetto port last Thursday, March 15. Klein said she was impressed with Port Manatee’s potential following a presentation at the Manatee Port Authority’s monthly board meeting.

German trade through Port Manatee has been limited, but Port Manatee officials are hopeful the commercial relationship will expand.