Retail
'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center
The Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, is hosting a Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. One of a series of similar events held around the Tampa Bay region, the free event includes vendors selling home decor items, food, original art, painted furniture, antique and vintage items, pallet art and signs, boutique clothing, jewelry and more, plus live entertainment and DIY craft workshops.