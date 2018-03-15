  1. Fashion & Shopping
  2. Shopping & Trends

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

The Bradenton Area Convention Center is hosting a Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Day on Sunday, March 25.

By Staff 3/15/2018 at 10:46am

Shabby chic vintage market artisan day xtmjhq

Items at a past Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Day event

Image: Courtesy Gabrielle Aguilar

The Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto, is hosting a Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 25. One of a series of similar events held around the Tampa Bay region, the free event includes vendors selling home decor items, food, original art, painted furniture, antique and vintage items, pallet art and signs, boutique clothing, jewelry and more, plus live entertainment and DIY craft workshops.

Filed under
shopping, Vintage, retail, Biz Daily, Bradenton Area convention center
Show Comments

Related Content

New hires

Convention and Visitors Bureau Names New Director of Cultural Affairs

02/22/2018 By Staff

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Tourism

Sustainable Tourism Conference Starts Thursday

10/23/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Weekly Planner

Transition Sarasota's Farm Tour, an Indian Street Food Experience and More Local Dining Events

03/14/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Recipe

Three Delicious Mezcal Cocktails

03/12/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

New hires

Natural Food Retail Chain Picks New Marketing Manager

03/09/2018 By Staff

Foodie's Notebook

Chef Judi Visits Gulf Gate's EmpaCurious

03/08/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Preview

Bradenton Blues Festival Lineup Announced

03/14/2018 By Kay Kipling

Events

Latin Chamber of Commerce Networking Event Is Next Week

03/14/2018 By Staff

Limelight

Cat Depot Gala

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Limelight

Planned Parenthood Annual Dinner 2018

03/12/2018 Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Design

Advertising Award Winners Named

03/09/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Foundation Approves Grants for Four Local Sporting Events

03/08/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

10:46am By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

10:37am By Staff

In the Glow

Lash Master and Beauty Authority Shoko Kubota Shares Her Favorite Beauty Products

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Services

New Dry Cleaning Franchise Opens Next Month

03/14/2018 By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Fine find

Green Bay Packers Fan Finds Luck at Goodwill

03/02/2018 By Jordan Noyes

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Home Flipping Up

03/13/2018 By Staff

Design

Architect Joins Sarasota Firm

03/13/2018 By Staff

Construction

Homebuilder Breaks Ground on New Neighborhood Amenity Center

03/13/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Agent Joins Michael Saunders' Main Street Office

03/12/2018 By Staff

Construction

New Senior Living Facility Coming to Lakewood Ranch

03/12/2018 By Staff

Hospitality

Ribbon Cutting for New Pinecraft Hotel Is April 13

03/09/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Retail

'Shabby Chic' Popup Market Coming to Bradenton Convention Center

10:46am By Staff

Retail

Design Seminar Scheduled for April 5

10:37am By Staff

Environment

Goodwill Diverted 41.2 Million Pounds of Goods From Landfills Last Year

10:16am By Staff

Education

Panel Discussion Will Cover School Safety, Guns in Schools

10:09am By Staff

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

9:56am By Staff

Tourism

New Hotel Opens

9:42am By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Sarasota a Top Destination for Spring Break Vacation Home Rentals

03/13/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Renovations to Airport Interior Underway

03/06/2018 By Staff

Environment

Reptile Expert to Speak at Sierra Club Meeting

03/05/2018 By Staff

Retail

Surf, Skate Shop Opens New Location

03/05/2018 By Staff

Environment

National Audubon President to Speak in Sarasota

03/01/2018 By Staff

Road Trips

Winter Park Offers Small-Town Charm and History with Grown-Up Amenities

03/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Health & Fitness

Data

Ranking Puts Sarasota County Among the Healthiest in Florida

9:56am By Staff

Clean Queen

Do Natural Deodorants Really Work?

03/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

New hires

Dental Company Names New Chief Revenue Officer

03/13/2018 By Staff

Deals

Mental Health Services Company Acquires Psychiatric Practice

03/12/2018 By Staff

New hires

Hospital Names New Rehab Medical Director

03/05/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Board Adds Three New Members

03/02/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe