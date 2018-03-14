Maritime Museum Renovates Historic Cortez General Store

Participants in a Folk School class at the newly renovated Burton Store Image: Courtesy Kristin Sweeting

The nonprofit Florida Maritime Museum recently renovated the Burton Store, Cortez's original general store, to serve as a folk craft school and as storage and research space for the museum. Over the last 10 years, exterior renovations were completed by Manatee County, but interior renovations were put on hold due to funding shortages. In 2015, the Tourist Development Council provided the Friends of the Florida Maritime Museum with a matching grant of $180,548 and with the help of donors, community members and other organizations, the interior renovations have been completed. The Burton Store is located at 4415 119th St. W., Cortez.