Real estate
Home Flipping Up
More than 207,000 American homes were 'flipped' in 2017, the highest annual number since 2006.
More than 207,000 American homes were "flipped" in 2017, the highest annual number since 2006, according to a new report published by the real estate research firm ATTOM Data Solutions. The 2017 total of 207,088 represented a 1 percent increase over the nation's 2016 total and 5.9 percent of all single family home and condo sales. ATTOM defines a property "flip" as any transaction that occurred after a previous sale on the same property had occurred within the previous 12 months.