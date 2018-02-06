Lunchtime Presentation Focuses on Crisis Communications

Joseph Grano, Jr. Image: Courtesy Laura Castro

Joseph Grano, Jr., president and founder of Sarasota's Next-Mark, LLC, will deliver a presentation titled “Learn, Grow and Create Sustainable Change with Crisis Communications” to the Greater Sarasota Coaches Alliance from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at The Bijou Café, 1287 First St., Sarasota. The presentation will cover how to manage and navigate through a communications crisis. With more than 25 years of marketing, business development and public relations experience, Grano has held executive management positions in health care, technology and financial services. Tickets are $10 for guests.