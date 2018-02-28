  1. News & City Life
  2. Business

Caribbean Confidential

Hurricanes, Havana and Caribbean Investment Opportunities

A Sarasota seminar examines opportunities in Cuba and the Caribbean.

By Pam Daniel 2/28/2018 at 11:12am

Img 3540 rwpnen

Image: Norm Dempsey

Political and natural storms dominated the discussion at the Feb. 22 day-long seminar, “Cuba and the Caribbean: What Now?” The seminar, hosted by Sarasota-based Cumberland Advisors, USF-Sarasota-Manatee, the Global Interdependence Center, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Research One and USF World, brought together regional and national experts to discuss the complex web of Cuban-American relationships, economic and travel opportunities in Cuba and the effects of the hurricanes that battered the Caribbean last summer.

Keynote speaker Vicki Huddleston, whose diplomatic career included serving as director of U.S. Policy toward Cuba at the Department of State and chief of Diplomatic Mission in Havana, recalled meeting Castro, who first asked her if she was the spouse of an official (“I told him I was the director of Cuban affairs and he paused for a moment and said with a smile, “I thought I was”) and then offered his arm to walk her into dinner. She also described the battle over Elian Go

Img 3540 rwpnen

Vicki Huddleston

Image: Norm Dempsey

nzalez, the child who was rescued after his mother drowned while fleeing Cuba and became the focus of a tug-of-war between Miami’s Cuban exiles and Castro. Huddleston credits Gonzales with galvanizing Miami’s Republican Cuban voters, who showed their disapproval of Al Gore’s support for returning Gonzalez to Cuba by casting the decisive votes to make George W. Bush president.

Like other speakers at the seminar, Huddleston warned it is not in American interests to have an enemy 90 miles off our shore. America’s sanctions on Cuba have been worse than ineffective, she says; they have hurt the Cuban people and empowered government hardliners to reverse reforms and build relationships and business investments with other countries. “Engagement brings opportunities,” she stressed. The Trump administration’s reaction to the sonic attacks on diplomats in Cuba was to close the embassy; as a result, she says, “nobody is getting help with making investments there or doing visas. It hurts our ability to know what is going on and the Cuban government is pulling back, not issuing licenses for many of the businesses that had been allowed to form and operate.”

Collin Laverty, president of Cuba Educational Travel, noted that the excitement of the Cuban people when Obama lifted travel and business restrictions has been replaced by “uncertainty and pessimism” with the Trump administration’s reversal of that policy. Still, he said, many of Obama’s changes remain in place, and it’s best to take the long view, since “polls show Americans support more travel and interaction” and most Cuban people, in part because of increased access to the Internet and interaction with travelers,  now view themselves as connected to the wider world.

The afternoon sessions on “Hurricanes and the Caribbean” presented a sobering look at the power and destruction of Irma and Maria, with speakers describing a devastated landscape and collapsed economy in Puerto Rico and other islands, and a huge exodus of working-age people to the United States. Bob Bunting the CEO of Waterstone Strategies, gave a dramatic presentation, using vivid satellite photos and animation to show the west coast of Florida could have suffered similar damage if Hurricane Irma had not been weakened by its passage over Cuba.

In partnership with USFSM and the Global Interdependence Center, Cumberland Advisors is planning another seminar on April 5. The second annual Financial Literacy Day, it will feature a number of nationally recognized economic and financial experts. Info: cumber.com/financial-literacy-day.

Filed under
tourism, Biz Daily, travel, Cuba
Show Comments

Related Content

Diversity Champions

The Unity Awards 2018

02/13/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Tourism

Sarasota Travel Agent Named Top Specialist for Southern Africa

11/20/2017 By staff

Politics

Panel Discussion Covers Future of Cuba and the Caribbean

02/14/2018 By staff

Tourism

Sarasota Travel Agent Recognized as Egypt Expert

08/24/2017 By staff

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Caffeine Dreams

The Coffee is Great (and So is the Scene) at These Nine Fine Spots

4:23pm By Megan McDonald

Caffeine Dreams

In Praise of Starbucks, Kind Of

4:15pm By Cooper Levey-Baker

Caffeine Dreams

How to Get a Professional Coffee Set-Up In Your Own Home

4:11pm By Hannah Wallace

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

Arts & Entertainment

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Calling the Shots

Meet Nate March, Announcer for the Bradenton Marauders

12:19pm By Hannah Wallace

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Limelight

Junior League Legacy Luncheon

10:07am Photography by Rebecca Baxter

Made in SRQ

Made in SRQ: Super-Sensitive Musical Strings

8:00am By Cooper Levey-Baker

Fashion & Shopping

Heat Index

Trend Report: Ultraviolet

4:46pm By Heather Dunhill

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Data

Retail Federation Expects Growth in 2018

02/26/2018 By Staff

Cars

Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

02/22/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Pop-Up Furniture and Home Goods Store Opens

02/16/2018 By Staff

Shop Local

Get Your Shop on at These Local Events

02/16/2018 By Stephanie Isaac

Home & Real Estate

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

Exit Interview

14 Amazing Objects in the Ca d'Zan Mansion

11:11am By Ilene Denton

Gardens in Paradise

Sarasota Garden Club's Garden in Paradise Kicks Off This Month

10:31am By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Rae House, Siesta Key

8:00am Illustrations by John Pirman

Tourism

Sarasota Company Begins Construction on Orlando Hotel

02/27/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch: Plantation Golf & Country Club

02/23/2018 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Big Ideas

Other Cities Have Tackled Growing Pains in Innovative Ways—Would They Work Here?

3:38pm By David Hackett

The Future

What Does The Future Hold for Sarasota?

3:37pm By David Hackett

One Day

A Day in the Life of Publix's Adam Mangold

3:22pm By Pam Daniel

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Dips

3:17pm By Staff

Tourism

Ed Smith Stadium Named Top Spring Training Facility

1:21pm By Staff

Entertainment

New Participatory Drumming Center Opens on Siesta Key

1:11pm By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airbnb Plans to Expand 'Experiences' Program

02/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Survey Finds Millennials Increasingly Want Urban Vacations

02/09/2018 By Staff

Cruise Control

What Makes a Great Cruise?

01/26/2018

A Campfire Tale

"My Most Memorable Outdoor Meal"

01/25/2018 By Laura Reiley

Data

International Tourism to the U.S. Drops

01/24/2018 By Staff

Insider's Guide 2017

The Drum Circle is a Siesta Key Beach Institution

11/30/2017 By Pam Daniel

Health & Fitness

Caffeine Dreams

Who Knew? Coffee’s Good for You!

4:04pm Photography by Megan McDonald

New hires

Health Care Nonprofit Names New Development Director

02/26/2018 By Staff

Fitness

College Holding Info Session on Personal Trainer Certification

02/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Rapid Medical Test Maker Partners with Australian Company

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Pediatrician Recognized for 'Medical Home' Processes

02/23/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Picks Design and Construction Team for New Cancer Facilities

02/22/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

"I Do" All Over Again

Love, Life and Siesta Beach

12/01/2015 By Ilene Denton

Bridal Trends

The Top 6 Bridal Trends for Fall 2015

11/12/2015 By Sarasota Magazine

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe