Lexus Dealership Named 'Dealer of the Year'

Wilde Lexus Sarasota Image: Kyler Jung

Wilde Lexus Sarasota recently won the 2018 DealerRater Lexus Dealer of the Year Award, which recognizes top automotive dealerships by brand across the U.S. and Canada. The awards are based on reviews by new- and used-car shoppers and those who took their vehicles into dealerships for service. Reviewers evaluated Wilde Lexus Sarasota on its customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience. Located at 4883 Clark Road, Sarasota, the dealership is a family-owned and -operated business founded by Harold Wilde. The Wilde Automotive Family has grown to include 12 dealerships in Wisconsin and Florida, with more than 700 employees.