Nature Center Reopening After Months of Hurricane Cleanup

Crowley Museum & Nature Center is reopening to the public on Saturday, Feb. 17.

By Staff 2/13/2018 at 1:37pm

Crowley museum nature center edtfcr

Crowley Museum & Nature Center

Image: Courtesy Crowley Museum & Nature Center

Sarasota's Crowley Museum & Nature Center is reopening to the public on Saturday, Feb. 17, after months of cleanup that followed Hurricane Irma. The museum sits on a 190-acre farmstead established in 1878 and provides children’s programming that explores pioneer history, develops self-reliance, creates a connection to nature and imparts practical skills like wilderness survival and farming.

philanthropy, nonprofits, environment, Biz Daily, Crowley Museum
