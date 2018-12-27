Restaurant Property Sold for Almost $1.1 Million

5020 Fruitville Road, Sarasota Image: Courtesy Sarasota County

The Osprey company TX Sarasota Fruitville, LLC, recently purchased 1.4 acres of land and retail space at 5020 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, from Sarasota's James and Candice Hunter and their company, Seven Pines LLC, for almost $1.1 million. The parcel currently contains the Peruvian restaurant Inkawasi, but the land will be redeveloped in 2019 to fit the buyer’s needs, according to Mike Migone, a senior adviser with SVN Commercial Advisory Group who coordinated the sale.