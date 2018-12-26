  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Books & Talks

From the Editor

From the Editor: An Awakening at New College

Susan Burns reflects on how the school's culture of critical thinking can create dramatic personal change.

By Susan Burns 12/26/2018 at 10:29am Published in the January 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Former white nationalist—and New College alum—Derek Black.

Image: Getty Images

Real change is hard and terrifying and rocks the very foundation of identity. We have a story of such transformation in this issue, one chronicled in Eli Saslow’s new book, Rising Out of Hatred: The Awakening of a Former White Nationalist. Saslow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the Washington Post, tells the story of a New College student, R. Derek Black, who enrolled as a leader in the white nationalist movement, then renounced his racist beliefs before graduating.

I took special interest in this story. I’m a New College alum, and Black’s transformation took place on the same paths I used to walk. I understand New College’s power to create personal change, because it changed me and many other alumni I know.

I was not typical New College material, or at least I didn’t think so at the time. I was raised by two stable parents in an all-white, upper-middle-class suburb. Neither parent had gone to college, and academic success took a back seat to hard work, common sense, owning your own business and providing for your family. We had a belief in the American Dream, and my father was its embodiment. He grew up poor and started a business that expanded to three states. College, to him, was ivory tower elitism. My mother ran the home. It was a safe, warm and loving bubble. My future—and the future of my two sisters—would be much the same, we all assumed. Marriage, family, home, homogeneity. And then I discovered New College.

Susan Burns

Image: Lori Sax

From the moment I stepped on campus, I realized this world was different from the one I had been raised in. The students were cosmopolitan and intellectual. The academic expectations were intense. Professors and fellow students challenged (to put it nicely) shallow arguments and thinly researched papers in the classroom and at parties. Critical thinking and debate were the currency of discourse. It could be daunting and demoralizing when your work didn’t rise to the school’s standards of academic rigor.

My favorite professor, Dr. Peggy Bates, a feminist who received her Ph.D. at Oxford University and had done her research in Africa despite having polio—she walked all over the sprawling New College campus with a cane—brought me into her office after I had turned in my first disastrous paper. “Let’s start over,” she said, handing me a paper covered with her signature green ink. “You must learn to think before you ever put something down on paper.”

Not only did I learn to evaluate ideas and express them clearly, but I also began to see a world of new possibilities. Peggy encouraged me to travel, to push through barriers that had limited women, and, more than anyone else, influenced me to go into journalism. My years at New College were exciting, but they were also difficult as I confronted my own values. I  remember how tough it was bringing home some of my new ideas—so foreign and often a repudiation of how I was raised—to my father. I’m thankful he was curious about life and was willing to entertain fresh and unsettling ideas.

Still, whatever surprise I felt after enrolling at New College and whatever changes I experienced were tiny in comparison to what happened to Black, who had lived all his previous life in the insular world of white nationalism.

I talked to Saslow and Black about Black’s dramatic change. They told me it took three years, some determined New College students and a culture of critical thinking to reverse his perverse belief system. Could this be replicated in other settings? I’m not sure. But it does give me hope. Change happens in complicated, unexpected ways. As an alum, I’m especially proud Black’s progress from hatred and racism to understanding and openness happened at New College. You can read about that transformation here.

Filed under
New College, from the editor
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

Case Closed

Hot Dogs With Natural Casing Are Worth Seeking Out

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Restaurant Review

After a Rocky Start, The Overton Finds Its Footing

12/26/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Weekly Planner

Yoga and Brunch at the Westin, Tea Time and More Local Dining Events

12/20/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

11:02am By Ilene Denton

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

From the Editor

From the Editor: An Awakening at New College

12/26/2018 By Susan Burns

Environment

Pulitzer-Winning Historian Speaks in Sarasota on Jan. 15

12/21/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: Dec. 20-26

12/20/2018 By Ilene Denton

Events

Individual Tickets for Town Hall Lecture Series Now on Sale

12/19/2018 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

New Year, New You

Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet With These Four Fab Finds

12/26/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chic in Sarasota

2019 Is the Year of the Headband

12/21/2018 By Heather Saba

Health

New Wellness Spa Opens

12/20/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Furniture and Art Store Opens

12/19/2018 By Staff

Data

Florida Consumer Confidence Drops for Fourth Straight Month

12/19/2018 By Staff

Best of the Year

Our Top 10 Stories of 2018

12/18/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

Real estate

Longboat Key Office Adds New Realtor

9:28am By Staff

Deals

Restaurant Property Sold for Almost $1.1 Million

9:20am By Staff

Making History

Saved From the Wrecking Ball, a Classic Bay Shore Road Home is This Month’s Jewels on the Bay Designer Showhouse

12/26/2018 By Ilene Denton

New hires

Venice Real Estate Office Adds New Agent

12/26/2018 By Staff

Deals

Building Housing Downtown Pizzeria Sold for $355,000

12/21/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Services

Car Wash Hires New General Manager

3:00pm By Staff

Education

Well-Known University President to Headline Gulf Coast Community Foundation Luncheon

10:00am By Staff

Year in Review

Our Editors' Favorite Stories of 2018

9:53am By Staff

Trade

County Commissioner Picked Again to Lead Port Manatee Board

9:38am By Staff

Surviving Season

Nine Ways to Survive the Busy Months in Sarasota

12/26/2018 By Staff

Scrub Jay Blues

Saving Florida’s Friendliest Native Bird Matters

12/26/2018 By Dyllan Furness

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Florida Airports High in On-Time Holiday Travel Ranking

12/14/2018 By Staff

Boating

Sarasota Yacht Club Receives 'Platinum' Distinction

12/11/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Nonprofits

$1.5 Million Federal Grant Will Support 'Healthy Families' Program

3:00pm By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Help Mental Health Program for Children

3:00pm By Staff

Health care

Hospital Acquires New Robot to Treat Lung Cancer Patients

12/26/2018 By Staff

Health care

Grant Will Fund Cancer Patient Navigation Program

12/18/2018 By Staff

Health care

Leader of Mental Health Nonprofit to Retire

12/10/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dentist Opens New Office in Lakewood Ranch

12/06/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe