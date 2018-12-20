New Wellness Spa Opens

Owner Noemi Pareja recently opened Pura Vie, a new wellness spa, in the Rosemary District at 1460 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. Pura Vie provides what it calls a "modernized approach to healing," with exercise, meditation, herbal remedies, yoga breathing and massage therapy.

The spa offers products from local businesses, including candles, teas and jewelry, plus skincare products, treatments and more.