Individual Tickets for Town Hall Lecture Series Now on Sale

Shaquille O’Neal Image: Courtesy Allison Moore

Individual tickets for the 2019 Ringling College Library Association Town Hall Lecture Series morning events are now on sale. The 39th annual series showcases international newsmakers and their insights on national and global issues. The series begins on Wednesday, Jan. 16, with a talk by Shaquille O’Neal, the retired National Basketball Association star and current television commentator. During his career in the NBA, "Shaq" was a four-time NBA champion, 15-time All Star and three-time Finals most valuable player. Other presenters include former FBI director James Comey, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy and foreign affairs columnist Ian Bremmer. Tickets are $65-$125.