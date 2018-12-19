Florida Consumer Confidence Drops for Fourth Straight Month

Consumer confidence among Floridians declined between October and November, the fourth straight month of declining consumer sentiment in the state, according to new survey results from the University of Florida's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The November reading of 95.1 is 2.7 points below the October figure, and represents the lowest reading in the last 13 months. The survey found declines in Floridians’ opinion of their personal financial situation now, when compared with a year ago; their opinion on whether now is a good time to buy a big-ticket household item such as an appliance; and their expectations of U.S. economic conditions over the next year.