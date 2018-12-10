Florida the Top Destination for Americans Moving Out of State

Florida ranks as the top destination in America for home buyers who are moving out of state, according to new data published by LendingTree, an online loan marketplace based in Charlotte. The company looked at mortgage loan requests for Americans and examined how many were for homes outside of the borrowers' home state. For people moving out of state, 12.4 percent of the loan requests were for Florida, and the state ranked as the top destination for people moving from Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Maine.