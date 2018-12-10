Final Greyhound Racing Season Starts Friday

The 74th and final season of live greyhound racing at the Sarasota Kennel Club will begin on Friday, Dec. 14, and continue through Saturday, May 4, the day of the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Last month, more than 69 percent of voters in Florida voted in favor of an amendment to the state Constitution that bans dog racing. The ban takes effect at the beginning of 2021. Matinee races at the Sarasota Kennel Club will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday this season, while evening races will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and other select nights. The Kennel Club's One Eyed Jacks Poker Room will remain open after the greyhound racing ends.