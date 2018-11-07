Interior Design Company Wins Award for Living Room Project

Collins Interiors' winning design Image: Courtesy collinsinteriordesign.com

Longboat Key's Collins Interiors recently won an International Design Excellence award for best residential living room design from the Asia Pacific Design Center. Collins' design for a living room in a condo in downtown Sarasota's Vue building won the award. The awards were created to recognize, celebrate and promote design visionaries and uncover emerging talent in architecture and interior, product, graphic and fashion design.