Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

The 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Image: Courtesy Wilde Automotive Family

Wilde Jaguar Sarasota recently began offering the new zero-emissions, all-electric 2019 Jaguar I-PACE car. The car has 394 horsepower and an estimated range of up to 234 miles, and can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. It can also attain an 80 percent charge in 85 minutes. The dealership is offering both purchases of the car and test drives.