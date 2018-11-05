Florida Home Sales Up

Sales of single-family homes in Florida decreased between the second and third quarter of this year, but the third quarter figure stood at 7.5 percent higher than the number from the third quarter of 2017, according to new data released by Florida Realtors. The organization recorded 72,843 closed sales in quarter three, down from 81,301 in quarter two and up from 67,787 in the third quarter of 2017. The median sales price, meanwhile, grew from $240,000 in 2017 to $255,000 last quarter.