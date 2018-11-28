Holiday Tour of Homes is Dec. 1-2

The Doyle House, part of the Holiday Tour of Homes. Image: Courtesy Entre Nous Club of Manatee County

Four private residences beautifully decorated for the holidays—a bungalow cottage on historic Ware’s Creek, a midcentury ranch home in the River District, an elegant home in Palma Sola and a Riverview Boulevard castle with expansive views of the Manatee River—comprise the Entre Nous Club of Manatee County’s 41st annual Holiday Tour of Homes, taking place Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2.

The nonprofit, all-volunteer club raises funds for scholarships, other nonprofit organizations’ community initiatives and a benevolent fund that helps people in immediate crisis—more than $1 million since Entre Nous was founded in 1931.

Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door. Details can be found here.