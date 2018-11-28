Average Spending By Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Tops $313

Between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, more than 165 million Americans shopped either in stores or online, according to data published by the National Retail Federation on Tuesday. According to the organization, shoppers spent an average of $313.29 on gifts and other holiday items over the five-day period, down from $335.47 during the same time period last year. Of that total, $217.37, or 69.4 percent, was specifically spent on gifts.