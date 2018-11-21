School Recognized for Environmental Stewardship

From left to right: Hershorin Schiff Community Day School student Brianna Cohen; head of school Dan Ceaser; students Katy Jaco, Meyer Volpert and Mitchell Moscow; K-8 director Robin Sweeting; and students Joshua Jaco and Madelyn Cohen Image: Courtesy Sharon Kunkel

Sarasota's Hershorin Schiff Community Day School was recently presented with the School of Excellence Award from Keep Sarasota County Beautiful in recognition of the school's environmental stewardship curriculum. The award nomination focused on a school-wide cleanup effort at Siesta Beach in March that mixed community service and learning. The school's entire student body heard from environmental experts on topics such as "Understanding Our Tortoises and Sea Turtles," "Sand Investigations," "Erosion, Environmental Issues and Sea Debris" and "Why Worms?" and collected trash to be sorted and studied by Sarasota County scientists. Environmental stewardship is a key component of the curriculum at the school, which offers classes from kindergarten through eighth grade.