Sarasota Teacher Wins National Award for Poetry Program

Joanna Fox Image: Courtesy Sarasota County Schools

Joanna Fox, a creative writing teacher at Booker Middle School, was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Penguin Random House and received the publisher's Maya Angelou Teacher Award for Poetry. Fox was recognized for her Dragon Fly Café program, which encourages students to write and read poetry in a creative environment. "Students can experience a world rich with self-discovery, expressing all of their emotions through art," according to the publisher. The awards were created to honor innovative projects that cultivate literacy and lifelong readers.