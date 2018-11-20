  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Architecture

Design

Architect Wins Two Design Awards

Jonathan Parks of Solstice Planning and Architecture was recently honored for his work on residences on Siesta Key and Longboat Key.

By Staff 11/20/2018 at 2:49pm

Compass House

Image: Ryan Gamma

Architect Jonathan Parks of Solstice Planning and Architecture recently won two design awards from the Tampa Bay Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Parks received the organization's Honor Award for his work on Thirty Oaks, a LEED Gold residence on Siesta Key, and the Merit Award for his work on Compass House, a LEED Platinum residence on Longboat Key. Honor Awards recognize projects that demonstrate the highest standards of design and innovation and a commitment to excellence in architectural design, while Merit Awards recognize projects that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in architectural design.

Filed under
architecture, design, Biz Daily, American Institute of Architects
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Pie Time

What It's Really Like to Make Pies with the Yoder's Restaurant Bakers

11:52am By Megan McDonald

Weekly Planner

Pub Crawls, Music Festivals and More Local Dining Events

11:32am By Giulia Heyward

Food

New Butcher Shop Opens Next Week

9:26am By Staff

Spirits

Whiskey Festival Returns Next April

11/19/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

4:19pm By Giulia Heyward

'Tis the Season

Your Guide to the 2018 Holiday Season

3:19pm By Giulia Heyward

Education

Sarasota Teacher Wins National Award for Poetry Program

2:45pm By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 22-28

10:04am By Ilene Denton

Publishing

Library System Picks New 'One Book, One Community' Read

9:18am By Staff

Preview

Japanese Woodblock Prints On View at The Ringling

11/19/2018 By Kay Kipling

Fashion & Shopping

Retail

164 Million Americans Expected to Go Shopping Over Thanksgiving Weekend

11/19/2018 By Staff

Shop Talk

Seven Fabulous Outfits for Thanksgiving Dinner

11/17/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Retail

Goodwill Manasota Opens New Bargain Barn Location

11/16/2018 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Michael Saunders' Siesta Key Office Adds New Realtor

3:02pm By Staff

Design

Architect Wins Two Design Awards

2:49pm By Staff

Deals

Sarasota Magazine Signs Long-Term Lease for New Office

11:54am By Staff

Real estate

Sarasota Realtor Speaks About Data and Sales at National Conference

11/19/2018 By Staff

Neighborhood Watch

A Look at the Casey Key Real Estate Market

11/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Seven Must-Haves Finds for the Holiday Season

11/16/2018 By Heather Dunhill

News & City Life

SOIL SISTER

Five Questions With Detroit Dirt's Pashon Murray

4:19pm By Giulia Heyward

Education

School District Names Principals for Two New Schools

9:00am By Staff

Finance

Accountant Earns 'Standing Ovation' Award

9:00am By Staff

Finance

Financial Adviser Named a 'Five Star Wealth Manager'

9:00am By Staff

Limelight

Equality Florida Suncoast Celebration

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

WBTT Let's Get It On Gala

11/19/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

Airline Adds New Nonstop Flights Between Sarasota and Nine Cities

11/13/2018 By Staff

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

11/12/2018 By Staff

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe