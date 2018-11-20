Architect Wins Two Design Awards

Compass House Image: Ryan Gamma

Architect Jonathan Parks of Solstice Planning and Architecture recently won two design awards from the Tampa Bay Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Parks received the organization's Honor Award for his work on Thirty Oaks, a LEED Gold residence on Siesta Key, and the Merit Award for his work on Compass House, a LEED Platinum residence on Longboat Key. Honor Awards recognize projects that demonstrate the highest standards of design and innovation and a commitment to excellence in architectural design, while Merit Awards recognize projects that demonstrate a commitment to excellence in architectural design.