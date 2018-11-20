Accountant Earns 'Standing Ovation' Award

Chris Wailand Image: Courtesy Maria-Elena Acosta

The certified public accountant Chris Wailand of Sarasota's Piper, Hawkins & Company was recently recognized by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants with its Forensic and Valuation Services Standing Ovation award. The award was created to honor accountants who make significant contributions in their accounting specialty areas and in their communities. Wailand's primary areas of practice include individual and small business taxation, business valuation and litigation support services.