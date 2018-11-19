Sarasota Realtor Speaks About Data and Sales at National Conference

Gregg Center (center) Image: Courtesy Elise Ramer

Gregg Center, a sales associate in the downtown Sarasota office of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, recently spoke at the National Association of Realtors' annual conference in Boston. Center appeared on a panel, "The Winning Formula: Realtors Share How They Use a Free Member Benefit to Enhance Their Customers’ Experiences," during which he spoke about gaining and sustaining a competitive advantage with data and reports from Realtors Property Resource. The National Association of Realtors is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate.