Florida ACLU Names New Executive Director

Micah Kubic will begin the job in January, when he will replace Howard Simon, who is stepping down after more than 20 years.

By Staff 11/13/2018 at 1:02pm

Micah Kubic

Image: Courtesy aclukansas.org

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida recently hired Micah Kubic as its new executive director. Kubic will begin the job in January, when he will replace Howard Simon, who is stepping down after more than 20 years. Kubic has served as the executive director of the ACLU’s Kansas affiliate since January 2015. Kubic is also chairman of the worldwide board of directors at People to People International, a group founded by former President Dwight Eisenhower to advance international peace and understanding.

