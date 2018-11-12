Mental Health Nonprofit Names New Executive Director, Development Director

Arin Norris (left) and Ashley Light Image: Courtesy Ashley Light

Mental Health Community Centers, a nonprofit that operates centers in Sarasota, Venice, North Port and Arcadia, recently hired Arin Norris as executive director and Ashley Light as development director. Norris previously worked as the program manager for the guardianship program of Lutheran Services Florida in Sarasota. Before moving to Sarasota in 2017, she was executive director of the Guardianship Services of Southwestern Indiana and, before that, executive director of Mental Health America Indiana. Light, meanwhile, most recently served as the development coordinator for Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. She was recognized earlier this year as a Young Professional of the Year finalist by the Sarasota Young Professionals Group.