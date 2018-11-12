  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food

10 Bucks Or Less: Maple Street Biscuit Company

A Southern chain that specializes in splendid biscuit sandwiches comes to east Sarasota.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 11/12/2018 at 9:00am

"The Sticky Maple" sandwich at Maple Street Biscuit Company

Image: Cooper Levey-Baker

"Boy George!" "Pearl Jam!" "Milli Vanilli!" It's lunchtime at Maple Street Biscuit Company, a fast-casual breakfast and lunch spot that opened in the Cooper Creek plaza late last monthand the space is ringing out with the names of bands and musicians. When you place your order, the staffer behind the counter asks for the name of your favorite musical act, not for your name, which leads to shout-outs that will have you chuckling while also questioning the taste of your fellow diners.

The first Maple Street opened in Jacksonville in 2012. Since then, it has migrated to Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Texas, pulling in customers with a Southern-centric menu heavy on biscuit sandwiches and platters. A well-made biscuit is one of life's great pleasures, and here they're terrific: soft and flaky, with a bumpy, toasted exterior, and a sour-sweet flavor that is good on its own, but tastes even better when married to the shop's ultra-crispy fried chicken.

To sample what this place does best, order "The Sticky Maple," which packs a hunk of that fried chicken and a pile of crunchy bacon into a biscuit that rests in a puddle of maple syrup from Ohio's Bissell Maple Farm. The elements are simple, but together they ascend to the realm of the sublime. The sandwich is salty, peppery, crunchy, tender, sweet all at once—a $9 glimpse of paradise.

Other biscuit sandwiches include one with a Buffalo bent ($9), another that smothers fried chicken with cheddar and apple butter ($9) and one that includes tomato sauce, feta and basil ($9). You can also order those same biscuits by the dozen ($12) or drowned in a peppery sausage gravy ($6). The sides are less successful. Fried green tomatoes ($5) are well-fried, but under-seasoned. The drip coffee ($2.50), meanwhile, is robust and, even better, bottomless.

So check it out, but be sure to think hard about your favorite musician before you go. You might love biscuits and Limp Bizkit, but do you really want everyone else in the restaurant to know that?

Maple Street Biscuit Company is located at 8491 Cooper Creek Blvd., No. 107, Sarasota, and is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call (941) 358-5200 or visit the restaurant's website.

Filed under
Biz Daily, restaurant openings, food, restaurants, 10 Bucks Or Less
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Maple Street Biscuit Company

$ Breakfast/Brunch, Southern 8491 Cooper Creek Blvd., No. 107

Maple Street Biscuit Company is a fast-casual breakfast and lunch spot that opened in the Cooper Creek plaza in 2018. It pulls in customers with a Southern-c...

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

WEEKLY PLANNER

Greek Festivals, Farmers Markets and More Local Dining Events

02/06/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Eat This Now

Summer House Named No. 9 Most Romantic Restaurant in the Country by TripAdvisor

02/06/2019 By Staff

V-DAY

Here's Everything You Can Do This Valentine's Day in Sarasota

02/05/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Public relations

First Watch CEO to Discuss Career at Upcoming Luncheon

02/05/2019 By Staff

Nonprofits

Dairy Co-Op Serves Lunch at Human Services Center

02/04/2019 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Working Hard to Bring Sweat to Asolo Rep

3:02pm By Kay Kipling

HOME BASE

Streets of Paradise Establishes First Office in Sarasota

02/07/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Preview

Selby Gardens' Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise Opens This Week

02/07/2019 By Kay Kipling Photography by Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 10 Things to Do: Feb. 7-13

02/07/2019 By Ilene Denton

Local Music

Indie Band Lemón Royale Wants to Shake Up Sarasota

02/07/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Fast Track

Craig Warzecha Named New GM of Bradenton Marauders

02/07/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Style Watch

What to Wear to: The Van Wezel Foundation Gala

02/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

Beauty 101

How to Create a 'No Makeup' Makeup Look

01/25/2019 By Heather Saba

Stylin'!

Ringling College Students Rebrand an International Menswear Company

01/24/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Ready for Love

Four Little Luxuries to Splurge on This Valentine's Day

01/24/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Trend Report: All Things Neon

01/18/2019 By Heather Saba

Home & Real Estate

Awards

Pearl Homes' Marshall Gobuty Wins 2018 LEED Visionary Award

02/07/2019 By Staff

Top Sale

Harbor Acres Bayfront Home Sells for $9.85 Million

02/05/2019 By Ilene Denton

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: Two Charming Bradenton Condos Right Out of the Past

02/05/2019 By Robert Plunket

Real estate

Realtor Named Vice Chair of Historic Preservation Board

02/05/2019 By Staff

Real estate

New Rosemary District Development in the Works

02/05/2019 By Staff

Sneak Preview

The Junior League's Simply Sarasota Tour of Homes Takes Place Feb. 22 and 23

02/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Openings

St. Armands Circle Parking Garage Opens to the Public on Feb. 12

02/08/2019 Photography by Staff

Grants

Teen Court of Sarasota Receives $300,000 Grant from Florida Blue Foundation

02/08/2019 Photography by Staff

Fast Track

JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation Names New Board Chair

02/08/2019 By Staff

Construction

Neal Signature Homes Breaks Ground on Carlotta Model in Country Club East

02/08/2019 By Staff

Giving

New College of Florida Receives $1.2 Million Bequest

02/08/2019 By Staff

HOME BASE

Streets of Paradise Establishes First Office in Sarasota

02/07/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Travel & Outdoors

Construction

Grand Opening for New Bradenton Marina Set

02/01/2019 By Staff

Deals

Boat Maker Launches New Partnership With Colorado Dealer

01/23/2019 By Staff

Politics

Sarasota Added to U.S. Civil Rights Trail

01/22/2019 By Staff

Hospitality

Anna Maria Island Resort Looking to Hire

01/15/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Visitors and Revenue From Airbnb Up in 2018

01/15/2019 By Staff

Hotels

Hospitality Trade Groups Merge

01/14/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Conferences

NeuroChallenge Foundation Announces 2019 Parkinson's Expo in Bradenton

02/06/2019 By Staff

Back from the Brink

Stroke Care Has a New, Game-Changing Procedure

02/04/2019 By Hannah Wallace

Think Plastic

These Cosmetic Procedures Can Take the Years Away

02/04/2019 By Su Byron

Fountains of Youth

Want to Look and Feel Great Forever? Follow These Five Tips for Youthful Aging

02/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Lean on Me

Finally, LGBTQ Seniors Have Support for Aging Issues

02/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Buzzed

All About Beekeeping From Alma Johnson at Sarasota Honey Co.

02/04/2019 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe