Local Hospitals Earn 'A,' 'B' and 'C' Grades for Patient Safety

Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Englewood Community Hospital all recently received "A" grades for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that promotes quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system. Blake Medical Center received a "B" grade, while Manatee Memorial Hospital and Venice Regional Bayfront Health both received "C" grades. To award the grades, Leapfrog analyzed errors, accidents, injuries and infections at all American hospitals. Overall, the state of Florida ranked No. 19 in the nation for patient safety.