Cocoon House Video Premieres

The Cocoon House Image: Courtesy Sarasota Architectural Foundation

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation has produced a visually stunning video about the history of the Healy Guest House, more popularly known as the Cocoon House. Designed by Paul Rudolph on the shore of Siesta Key's Bayou Louise, it was singled out in 1953 as one of 19 “pioneers of design” by the Museum of Modern Art.

You can view the two-minute video and learn more here.

And you can experience the Cocoon House yourself during one of the SAF’s regularly scheduled tours; details here.