  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Walls of the Soul Divide in Urbanite Theatre's Dike

Hannah Benitez's new play centers on sisters on different sides.

By Kay Kipling 11/11/2018 at 2:23pm

Alice Marcondes and Kelly Pekar in Dike.

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

Sisters with secrets meet after a long separation in Hannah Benitez’s Dike, now onstage at Urbanite Theatre, and while the situation doesn’t lead to melodramatic explosions, the play does examine the walls (hence the play title) that fear and differing views on religion can put up between people.

Benitez is a young playwright, and Dike is a new play, one that may be considered still in the developmental stage. (It received an earlier production at the New York Theater Workshop, and three of its cast members here were also in that cast.) So there are moments here that, whether due to the writing, the acting, or the directing (by Tatiana Pandiani, who also helmed the New York show) can feel hesitant, overly earnest or static.

But there are also moments conveying genuine love, pain and discovery in Dike, which opens when Kirsten (Kelly Pekar), a nurse who has recently launched into a lesbian relationship with Charlotte (Jen Diaz), arrives in Dublin to visit her younger sister, Rachel (Alice Marcondes). The sisters were raised in a strict Catholic family, and while Rachel loves Kirsten, it’s by no means certain she can accept her newfound sexuality. Plus, little sister has a secret of her own (not all that surprising a one, although reviewers have been asked not to reveal it) that may cause a deeper division between the two.

Morgan Meadows in Dike.

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

Charlotte, more experienced and happy with her own identity, and Rachel’s Irish friend Marian (Morgan Meadows) may seem to be bystanders to the main conflict between the siblings, but their characters are not one-dimensional. In fact, two of the strongest scenes in the play feature Charlotte, a Latina, trying to form a bond over breakfast with Rachel, and Marian and Rachel discussing faith and doubt in the religious library where they work while pursuing their graduate degrees.

Jen Diaz as Charlotte.

Image: Dylan Jon Wade Cox

That there can be many kinds of love, including Rachel’s for Jesus Christ, is evident in Dike. Benitez doesn’t settle for pat answers as to the characters’ futures, and that’s a good thing. Thanks to her openness, and the strength and commitment of the actresses here, you will care about the eventual outcome—but you won’t necessarily know it.

Dike continues through Dec. 16; for tickets call 321-1397 or visit urbanitetheatre.com.

 

Filed under
urbanite theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Hospitality

Golf Club Names New Executive Chef

11/08/2018 By Staff

Extra stuffing

This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

11/07/2018 By Giulia Heyward

New and Notable

A Round-Up of New Restaurant Openings and Closings

11/07/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Food

Construction Company Finishes Restaurant Remodel

11/05/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Walls of the Soul Divide in Urbanite Theatre's Dike

11/11/2018 By Kay Kipling

Review

FST Presents Killer Comedy with A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

11/11/2018 By Kay Kipling

My Shot

Hamilton Tickets Go on Sale Next Friday, Nov. 16, at The Straz

11/09/2018 By Megan McDonald

Take a Peek

Arcos Grand Opening Features New Daniel Arsham Sculpture

11/09/2018 By Kay Kipling

Sports

IMG Academy Hires Former Tennis Pro as New Director of Player Development

11/09/2018 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Nov. 8-14

11/08/2018 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Retail

New Store Specializing in Lavender Products Opens

11/08/2018 By Staff

Transportation

Jaguar Dealership Begins Offering Electric Car

11/05/2018 By Staff

Beauty Haul

Five Must-Have Beauty Products That Will Get You Ready for Season

11/02/2018 By Heather Saba

Shop to It

First Look: Ella Moss Launches at Dillard's at The Mall at University Town Center

10/30/2018

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Bradenton Office Building Sold for Almost $2.6 Million

11/09/2018 By Staff

Design

Interior Design Company Wins Award for Living Room Project

11/07/2018 By Staff

Top Sale

Luxury Condo Tower Sells Out with Highest Priced Sale of the Year

11/06/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Florida Home Sales Up

11/05/2018 By Staff

Design

Interior Design Firm Recognized for Work on Wealth Management, Tech Spaces

11/01/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: The Most Amazing Pool in Town?

11/01/2018 By Robert Plunket

News & City Life

Environment

Grant Will Help Nonprofits Save Money Through Energy Efficiency Upgrades

11/09/2018 By Staff

Government

County Names New Parks and Recreation Director

11/09/2018 By Staff

Business of Fashion

Talking Fashion With Mega-Influencer—and Part-Time Sarasotan—Blair Eadie

11/08/2018 By Megan McDonald

Environment

Free Panel Examines Science of Harmful Algal Blooms and Red Tide

11/08/2018 By Staff

Row Your Boat

Magic Boat Relaunch: Where Did the Magic Go?

11/07/2018 By Jonathan Goodman

Environment

Lido Beach Nourishment Starts This Week

11/07/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Sand Sport

Siesta Key Crystal Classic Brings Friendly Competition to a Childhood Pastime

11/08/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Tourism

Travel Magazine Names Sarasota the No. 5 Small City in America

10/23/2018 By Staff

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Health care

Dental Office Offers Free Care Nov. 17

11/07/2018 By Staff

Health care

Speaker Series Features Parkinson's Experts

11/02/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Hands Out Lifetime Achievement, Physician of the Year Awards

11/01/2018 By Staff

Health care

Local Nursing Homes Named to Magazine's List of the Nation's Best

10/31/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Looking to Hire as Part of First 1,000 Days Initiative

10/30/2018 By Staff

Health care

Company Launches New Line of CBD Products

10/29/2018 By Staff

Weddings

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe