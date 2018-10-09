Vinik Executive to Headline Economic Development Corporation Event

Jim O’Connell Image: Courtesy Sharon Hillstrom

Jim O’Connell, the president of Tampa's Vinik Family Office, will be the keynote speaker at the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation's 2018 Annual Update Luncheon. The Vinik Family Office is the umbrella company for the business, investment and philanthropic initiatives of Jeff and Penny Vinik, owners of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Before joining Vinik Family Office, O’Connell worked for the president of Wake Forest University and for the Obama White House. The luncheon runs 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Grove, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Tickets are $75-$85.