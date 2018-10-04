  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Music

Top Tickets

What Do Bob Dylan and Liberace Have in Common?

Dylan will return to the Van Wezel Oct. 21.

By Kay Kipling 10/4/2018 at 10:50am Published in the October 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Bob Dylan

Image: Shutterstock

Quick question: What do flamboyant, mink-draped, bejeweled pianist Liberace and sometimes scruffy singer, songwriter, author, artist, “voice of his generation” and Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan have in common?

Answer: They are the two performers Sarasota audiences have been willing to camp out overnight in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall parking lot to snag tickets to see—Liberace in the late 1970s, and Dylan in 1992, when a packed crowd listened to him deliver classics such as “Positively 4th Street,” “Maggie’s Farm” and “It Ain’t Me Babe.” (He also welcomed Sarasotan and former Allman Brother Dickey Betts to the stage for a number or two.) In Dylan’s case, the ticket line snaked all the way to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary station.

Image: Rob Jones

Liberace’s now in that great candelabra-filled auditorium in the sky, but Dylan will be back in Sarasota in a concert Oct. 21, again at the Van Wezel.

By the time you read this, it’s probably sold out, but you can always scour the internet hoping for resales. For more information, visit vanwezel.org or call (941) 953-3368.

Filed under
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

🌮🌮🌮

National Taco Day, "Dine to the Nines" and More Local Dining Events

10/02/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Market Season

It's October, and You Know What That Means—Our Fall Farmers Markets Are Back

10/01/2018 By Megan McDonald

Chemistry Lesson

A Love Letter to Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

10/01/2018 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Top Tickets

What Do Bob Dylan and Liberace Have in Common?

10:50am By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 4 Things to Do: Oct. 4-10

10:36am By Ilene Denton

Come Together

Arlington Park's Porchfest Turns Strangers into Neighbors

10/02/2018 By Ilene Denton

Only in Sarasota

Only in Sarasota: Revere Quality House

10/01/2018 Illustrations by John Pirman

Book News

Two Sarasota Magazine Contributors Have Turned Their Talents Into Very Different—But Appealing—New Books

09/28/2018 By Staff

Turn Your Television On

A New Documentary on the Circus Highlights the Ringling Brothers' Contributions

09/28/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Fashion & Shopping

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

9:58am By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Deals

Original Owner Buys Back Spa

09/24/2018 By Staff

IN THE GLOW

Marketing Maven Megan Greenberg Shares Her Beauty Routine

09/14/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Coastal Creative

As Florida Struggles With Red Tide, Artist Brendan Coudal's New T-Shirts Remind Us Why We Love the Gulf

09/14/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Home & Real Estate

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

4:37pm By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10:40am By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

9:34am By Staff

Real estate

Realtor Joins Englewood Office

10/03/2018 By Staff

Flower Power

New to Florida Gardening? Author and Gardener Chase Landre Can Help

10/02/2018 By David Hackett

Construction

Builder Selects New Assistant Project Manager

10/02/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Manufacturing

Drinkware Maker Names New Chief Commercial Officer

10:06am By Staff

Politics

Forum Focuses on 'Single Member Districts' for Sarasota County Commission

9:46am By Staff

Environment

Conservation Nonprofit Receives $50,000 From Disney Fund

9:20am By Staff

Retail

Floridian Consumer Confidence Drops Slightly

10/03/2018 By Staff

Awards

Insurance Company Named to 'Best Places to Work' List

10/03/2018 By Staff

Nonprofits

Education Foundation President Accepted Into State Leadership Program

10/03/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Health care

Hospital Recognizes Foot and Ankle Surgeon

09/26/2018 By Staff

Marketing

Healthcare Foundation Names New Communications Director

09/26/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe