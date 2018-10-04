What Do Bob Dylan and Liberace Have in Common?

Bob Dylan Image: Shutterstock

Quick question: What do flamboyant, mink-draped, bejeweled pianist Liberace and sometimes scruffy singer, songwriter, author, artist, “voice of his generation” and Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan have in common?

Answer: They are the two performers Sarasota audiences have been willing to camp out overnight in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall parking lot to snag tickets to see—Liberace in the late 1970s, and Dylan in 1992, when a packed crowd listened to him deliver classics such as “Positively 4th Street,” “Maggie’s Farm” and “It Ain’t Me Babe.” (He also welcomed Sarasotan and former Allman Brother Dickey Betts to the stage for a number or two.) In Dylan’s case, the ticket line snaked all the way to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary station.

Liberace’s now in that great candelabra-filled auditorium in the sky, but Dylan will be back in Sarasota in a concert Oct. 21, again at the Van Wezel.

By the time you read this, it’s probably sold out, but you can always scour the internet hoping for resales. For more information, visit vanwezel.org or call (941) 953-3368.