Gulf Coast Community Foundation Offers Free Workshops on Civility in the Workplace

The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is offering two free workshops on civility in the workplace for local employers and organizations from 8:30 to noon on Thursday, Nov. 8, at the foundation's Venice office, 601 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 9, at the foundation's Sarasota office, 1931 S. Osprey Ave., Sarasota. Participants will receive information on how to start a civility program in their own business or organization. Up to two representatives from each business or organization may participate. Register online.