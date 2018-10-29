  1. Features
  2. Our Indispensable Guide to This Season's Best Shows

Talk to Me

Highlights of the 2018-2019 Lecture Season

Sarasotans love to turn out for a good talk—especially if it features an expert or a celeb.

By Kay Kipling 10/29/2018 at 12:31pm Published in the November 2018 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Boomer Conference: “How to Live Your Best Life Pre- and Post-Retirement,” an all-day event Nov. 16 at Temple Beth Sholom, through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Ringling College. Keynote speaker is Jeri Sedlar, co-author of Don’t Retire: REWIRE. 309-5111, olliatringlingcollege.org

Nancy Spielberg, Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Woman’s Day Luncheon, Dec. 3, Art Ovation Hotel. The sister of filmmaker Steven Spielberg is a movie producer in her own right, with the documentary Above and Beyond, about pilots who flew warplanes to defend the state of Israel in 1948, to her credit. 371-4546

Inventor Sanford Greenberg, photojournalist Christiaan Triebert, bird brain researcher John Marzluff and more inspire audiences at the annual PINC (People, Ideas, Nature and Creativity) conference Dec. 6, Sarasota Opera House. 548-9889

Jane Brody, ITN Suncoast’s Come Ride With Us! Luncheon, Jan. 17, The Carlisle. New York Times columnist, author and “high priestess of health” Brody shares what she knows about aging well. 364-7530

James Comey

Image: Courtesy Photo

James Comey, Ringling College Library Association Town Hall series, Feb. 4, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The former FBI director, still in the news thanks to President Trump and the Mueller investigation, is a big “get.” 309-5100

Scott Hamilton, Tidewell Signature Luncheon, Feb. 8 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. The Olympic gold medalist for figure skating—a survivor of repeated cancers—will talk about his determination to celebrate life. 552-7660

David Brooks, Library Foundation for Sarasota County Author Luncheon, Feb. 11, Hyatt Sarasota. Another New York Times columnist, this one conservative political and cultural commentator Brooks. 228-6274

Laura Schroff, Junior League Legacy Luncheon, Feb. 27, Michael’s On East. The former media exec and author of the books An Invisible Thread, An Invisible Thread Christmas Story and Angels on Earth will touch on finding opportunities to make a difference in the lives of others. legacyluncheon@jlsarasota.org

Dr. William Pomerantz, New College of Florida “New Topics” series, March 5, Sainer Auditorium. The deputy director of the Kennan Institute for Advanced Russian Studies will instruct listeners on “Reconstructing U.S.-Russian Relations.” 487-4888

