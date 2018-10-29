Noah Racey, Charlie Shoemaker and Britney Coleman in a production shot from Asolo Rep's The Music Man. Image: John Revisky

Racey as Harold Hill, Coleman as Marian the librarian. Image: John Revisky

Asolo Repertory Theatre patrons, sponsors, media members and more gathered Friday evening at the home of Pauline Wamsler Joerger and David J. Sales for a “Welcome Back” party to highlight the coming theater season. Along with food, drink, a touch of rain and remarks from producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards, the crowd also got a sneak peek at some of the numbers from season opener The Music Man. The production opens Nov. 13 and stars Noah Racey as Harold Hill and Britney Coleman as Marian the librarian, under the direction of Jeff Calhoun. Take a look and listen here.