A Sneak Peek at Asolo Rep's The Music Man
A "Welcome Back" party brought together the theater's supporters and stars.
Asolo Repertory Theatre patrons, sponsors, media members and more gathered Friday evening at the home of Pauline Wamsler Joerger and David J. Sales for a “Welcome Back” party to highlight the coming theater season. Along with food, drink, a touch of rain and remarks from producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards, the crowd also got a sneak peek at some of the numbers from season opener The Music Man. The production opens Nov. 13 and stars Noah Racey as Harold Hill and Britney Coleman as Marian the librarian, under the direction of Jeff Calhoun. Take a look and listen here.