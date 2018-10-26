Realtor Joins Longboat Key Office

Sherry Dominick Image: Courtesy Torri Brown

Michael Saunders & Company recently hired Sherry Dominick in its south Longboat Key office. Dominick worked as an attorney for more than 35 years and as a Longboat Key real estate investor for nearly 20 years. She grew up in Boise, Idaho, and earned a bachelor of arts from Yale University and a law degree from New York University. Before moving to Longboat Key, she practiced law in Connecticut, where she specialized in employee benefits and executive compensation law.