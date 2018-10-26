Author, Blogger and Philanthropist Sheba Matheu Shares Her Beauty Routine

Sheba Matheu Image: Jenny Waring

The lovely Sheba Matheu is first and foremost mother to daughter Amina—and she's also an author, blogger and philanthropist. She enjoys cultivating her creative talents, as evidenced by her children's book 10 Secrets of Being a Lady—a light-hearted story about a mother imparting her wisdom to her daughter. That's art imitating life, no doubt.

Before her foray into professional writing, Sheba freelanced as a commercial print model for Ophelia DeVore and Dee Simons, and modeled in print campaigns with Dark and Lovely, Revlon and Ford. Then, as a member of the Screen Actors Guild, she retained commercial contracts with Hershey’s, Lowe’s, Ford and Wendy’s.

Sheba also completed her master’s degree in psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, after which she assumed the role of vice president of marketing for a Virginia-based government contracting firm. She worked directly with the Department of State’s initiative to bridge cultural gaps between young, diverse populations by spearheading an interactive campaign called My Culture + Your Culture. Other projects include the creation of the War Fighter Diaries initiative for soldiers battling PTSD and the NASCAR/ Autodrome project in Dubai.

Throughout it all, she's deftly balanced work, family and personal life by continuing to hone her writing skills and community involvement. Sow does she do it all and keep herself beautiful both inside and out? Let's find out.

Describe your morning makeup routine.

I do not wear make-up every day. My morning makeup routine begins from within, so my skin is as healthy as possible. I drink lots of water, tea and try to get restful sleep at night. Not eating too late helps. I also begin my makeup routine in the morning by nourishing my skin. My esthetician Johanna, at L Spa, recommends hydrating products for me because my skin is dry, even with the humidity we have in our area. I only wear make-up when I’m on camera, taking pictures or going to a fabulous event with one of my amazing girlfriends. I do love getting “made up,” but I care more about the health of my skin these days.

What did your mother/mother-figure teach you about beauty?

When I was a little girl I thought my mom was the most beautiful woman in the world. We’d go to dinner and she’d get compliments from strangers all the time. And it's important to note that my mom only wore lipstick. She’d say, “Nina-yae, [that’s what she calls me] remember that women who are truly beautiful from within only need lipstick”.

How do you nourish your beauty from the inside?

Beauty from within is the only beauty that counts in my book. Outside of maintaining healthy habits, I nourish my inner beauty by surrounding my family and myself with loving supportive friends and professionals. I gravitate toward people who support my lifestyle choices, as well as social environments that bring out the best in all of us. When my family is content, my spirit is a peace and beauty comes naturally.

Any treatments that you outsource?

I trust the professionals at both L Spa and The Met for two different reasons. L Spa helps keep my skin clean and supple. Clean, healthy skin is as important to me as having the right canvas before I begin an art project. If the canvas is not strong enough to support the products and items I purchase, then no matter how much I pay, the creations do not have the jaw-dropping effect I had envisioned. The same applies to products I put on my face. It does not matter how much I spend; if my skin is not healthy, I am not enhancing, I am hiding.

I enjoy The Met for the most important aspect of my life outside of family: girlfriend therapy. When I spend a day with close friends laughing, being girly (not motherly!) and pampering myself, I feel like I have just taken a long vacation and I’m ready to tackle whatever comes my way. A day at the Met nourishes my inner peace.

How about your nighttime skincare ritual?

I've found great success with Biologique Recherche products for almost everything—from evening moisturizing after my bath to daily creams. They work for my skin. Not many products have shown such a difference—and I’ve tried many.

Do you have a signature scent and what do you love about it?

I don't have a signature scent because I choose a fragrance depending on my mood. My mom used to wear all things by Coco Chanel. Naturally, I picked up on her style and I wear Chanel, too, but choose between Noir, Chance or simply Coco.

What is the biggest beauty blunder we make?

Not believing that you're beautiful.

More women should…

Be taught how to properly care for both their physical and mental health because the success of one relies on the other.