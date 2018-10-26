Five Must-Have Clean Beauty Products That Will Green Your Routine

Navigating the overwhelming amount of natural beauty out there is daunting, to say the least. To cut through the noise, our editor rounded up six must-have products to green your routine.

What they say: A jet-black fusion of indulgent and antioxidant-rich raw cacao, activated bamboo charcoal, salts, and exotic spices go deep on a mission to reveal your most radiant self. The unique formula brightens, heals inflammation and irritation, fades hyperpigmentation, stimulates collagen production, and treats and prevents breakouts.

What Heather says: As promised, it’s a problem solver. This mud mask evolves from powder to a mousse with less than a tablespoon of water. Not only does it deliver on radiant skin, but your skin also feel nourished. I highly, highly, recommend checking out the complete line of May Lindstrom products. They are dreamy and I’m a fan.

This intensive, adaptogenic serum works instantly to smooth, fill, lift, and plump. The light, jelly-like texture works deep within the skin's surface to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while creating a lasting hydration barrier for super supple skin.

What Heather says: It's been said before, my skin needs extra hydration so I love a product with hyaluronic acid, which this one has. This serum produces a perfectly silky-smooth base for your moisturizer of choice. Plus, it has a woodsy scent, which I’m sure has something to do with the mushroom extract and essential oils.

What they say: Skin Dew Coconut Water Cream helps to combat dehydration and promote balanced, moisture-rich, and healthy-looking skin for all skin types. This powerful, plant-based formula is crafted with coconut water, cupuacu butter, and phytic acid.

What Heather says: For a hydrating moisturizer, this cream is surprisingly lightweight, which is nice in our tropical climate. Nice, too, that it’s layer-able with your favorite serums and potions. The best part is the scent—it’s a delicately fresh coconut essence, just like your favorite coconut water.

What they say: An all natural, organic, hydrating SPF 30 lip balm that leaves lips feeling soft and protected. Non-nano zinc oxide provides broad-spectrum protection that applies easily, leaving no visible white residue.

What Heather says: If you’re like me, a lip balm is essential. This one checks all the boxes, from hydrating to organic to smooth application. Plus, you can find it in in two versions: mint and a slightly scented by almond oil—but it’s faint, and I like that.

What they say: A first-aid kit for cuts, bruises, and burns. The potent arnica used in this product is known to help aches, bruises, muscle inflammation, swelling, and burns. A refreshing, luxe peppermint balm, use it as a natural alternative to pain management.

What Heather says: Take it from this lifelong believer in arnica—if EiR’s Cooling Butter was on the checkerboard, it would say "king me." The arnica is blended with peppermint, coconut oil, Vitamin E oil, shea butter, rosemary extract plus lavender and tea tree essential oils. It’s heaven on those sore, post-workout muscles. It seeps right in and feels oh-so-healing.

What they say: A beautifully scented, sophisticated candle that will take you straight to Le Sirenuse with the Eau d’Italie award-winning signature fragrance. An unforgettable memory of romantic nights overlooking the bay of Positano, with notes of bergamot, incense, and blackcurrant. Lovingly handmade in Italy in small batches.

OK, you got me – I went off script here, but couldn’t resist. This new scent is heavenly for anyone who loves the Amalfi Coast or simply dreams of long, languorous days in Positano. It’s a lovely, balmy coastal scent.