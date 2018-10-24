Ringling College Adds New Entertainment Design Major

Ringling College of Art and Design will begin offering a new major in entertainment design next fall. The new concentration is the 14th major at the college and will have an emphasis on themed environments. The major will cover the design of spaces for theme parks and other destinations, themed dining areas, museums and exhibitions, zoos, retail establishments and restaurants. Applications for the new major are currently being accepted by the college. In recent years, the college has also added majors in creative writing, visual studies and virtual reality.