Manufacturing
Hurricane Michael's Timber Damage Estimated at $1.3 Billion
The storm affected nearly 3 million acres of forest in 11 counties and also damaged timber processing facilities.
Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10, caused $1.3 billion in damages to Florida's timber industry, according to new estimates released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Forest Service. The storm affected nearly 3 million acres of forest in 11 counties and also damaged timber processing facilities.