Coldwell Banker Names New Manatee County Branch Manager

Dawn McClure Image: Courtesy Gabriela Ruiz

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate recently hired Dawn McClure as the new branch manager of the company’s Manatee County office, where she will lead almost 30 independent sales associates. McClure has 36 years of experience in real estate. Prior to her career in real estate, McClure provided marketing, statistical and administrative leadership and support for a health and life insurance company. McClure also worked at the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce in north Texas, where she served as the senior director of economic development for six years.