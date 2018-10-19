Retail
Online Sales Up 8.9 Percent Year-Over-Year
Overall retail sales increased by 3 percent between September 2017 and last month, according to new data.
Retail sales in America increased by .4 percent between August and September and were up 3 percent in September when compared to September 2017, according to new data published by the National Retail Federation. (The numbers exclude automobile sales and transactions at gas stations and restaurants.) Online and non-store sales showed the biggest growth, rising 8.9 percent between September 2017 and last month.