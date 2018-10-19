  1. News & City Life
  2. Nature & Environment

Environment

Conservation Foundation Honors Top Supporters, Volunteer

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast recently recognized Gary Hebert, Brenda Russell, Phil St. John and Jan Dorsett.

By Staff 10/19/2018 at 9:50am

From left to right: Gary Hebert, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast board chair Mike Knupp, Brenda Russell, Conservation Foundation president Christine Johnson and Phil St John

Image: Courtesy Suzanne Gregory

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast recently honored Gary Hebert, Brenda Russell and Phil St. John, the founders of Friends of Keep Woods, with its highest honor, the Conservation Partner of the Year award, and also recognized Jan Dorsett as its Volunteer of the Year. Hebert, Russell and St. John worked with the foundation, grassroots supporters and Manatee County government to set aside 33 acres of land, which, combined with a donation of 11.6 acres from the estate of Carlton Bergstresser, led to the protection of more than 44 acres on the Braden River. Dorsett was recognized for her substantial volunteer efforts, including her role in keeping the Conservation Foundation’s database accurate, assisting with events and helping with plantings at Bay Preserve.

Filed under
philanthropy, Biz Daily, nature, environment, conservation, nonprofits, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

Burger Chain Recognized for Serving Antibiotic-Free Beef

10:17am By Staff

Ghoulish Go-Tos

Your Guide to Halloween 2018

10/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekly Planner

Tip from the Heart (Benefiting Siesta Key Restaurants), an Evening in India, Anna Maria Island Bayfest and More Local Dining Events

10/17/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Tourism

Selby Gardens Releases More Details of Long-Term Property Overhaul

10/15/2018 By Staff

Arts & Entertainment

Tag team

Lyle Lovett Gives Fans a Stripped-Down Performance With Longtime Friend Robert Earl Keen

10/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Ghoulish Go-Tos

Your Guide to Halloween 2018

10/18/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Limelight

Goodwill Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner

10/18/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Weekend Planner

Your Top 6 Things to Do: Oct. 18-24

10/18/2018 By Ilene Denton

Limelight

SPARCC Raise the Roof

10/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Limelight

Key to the Cure 2018

10/16/2018 Photography by Lori Sax

Fashion & Shopping

Lunch, Lecture & Gems

Meet Acclaimed Jewelry Designer Mish Tworkowski of Mish New York Next Week at Selby Gardens

10/17/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

10/11/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real estate

Homes Sales Up

10:43am By Staff

Construction

Number of Housing Starts Drops

10/18/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Real Estate Team Adds Specialist in New Home Sales

10/17/2018 By Staff

Real estate

Babcock Ranch Records 215 Home Sales So Far This Year

10/17/2018 By Staff

Open House

Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes is Oct. 19-Nov. 18

10/16/2018 By Ilene Denton

Real estate

Realtor Joins Michael Saunders' Bradenton Office

10/15/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Services

Retirement Community Named Top Spot for Workers

10:35am By Staff

Retail

Online Sales Up 8.9 Percent Year-Over-Year

10:24am By Staff

Education

Booker Middle Recognized for College and Career Readiness Programs

10:04am By Staff

Environment

Conservation Foundation Honors Top Supporters, Volunteer

9:50am By Staff

Hospitality

New Rosemary District Hotel Looking to Hire

10/18/2018 By Staff

Services

Printing and Shipping Company Owners Named 'Franchisees of the Year'

10/18/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Health care

Hospital Performs Record Number of Heart Surgeries

10/16/2018 By Staff

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe