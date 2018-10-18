  1. News & City Life
Printing and Shipping Company Owners Named 'Franchisees of the Year'

Lakewood Ranch's Brad and Shawn Cranston were recently recognized by the printing and shipping company PostNet.

By Staff 10/18/2018 at 10:00am

Brad and Shawna Cranston

Image: Courtesy Shawna Cranston

Lakewood Ranch's Brad and Shawn Cranston were recently recognized as the 2018 Franchisees of the Year by the printing and shipping company PostNet. The Cranstons were honored for outstanding business performance and contribution to the PostNet franchise system. The couple has owned Lakewood Ranch's PostNet franchise for eight years. PostNet was founded in 1993 and now includes nearly 700 locations in 11 countries.

Filed under
services, Biz Daily
