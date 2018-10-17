Real estate
Real Estate Team Adds Specialist in New Home Sales
Dawn Merrill recently joined The Shanahan Group in Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office.
Sales associate Dawn Merrill recently joined The Shanahan Group in Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office. Previously a top producer with a local home builder, Merrill has recorded over $100 million in new home sales over the last five years. The Shanahan Group’s Ken Shanahan, Katina Shanahan and Bridgett Byzewski have closed $23 million in new construction sales alone in less than three years. Working directly with builders, the group has played a significant part in the growth of Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.