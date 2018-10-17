Real Estate Team Adds Specialist in New Home Sales

From left to right: Bridgett Byzewski, Katina Shanahan, Ken Shanahan and Dawn Merrill Image: Barbara Banks

Sales associate Dawn Merrill recently joined The Shanahan Group in Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office. Previously a top producer with a local home builder, Merrill has recorded over $100 million in new home sales over the last five years. The Shanahan Group’s Ken Shanahan, Katina Shanahan and Bridgett Byzewski have closed $23 million in new construction sales alone in less than three years. Working directly with builders, the group has played a significant part in the growth of Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota.