Babcock Ranch Records 215 Home Sales So Far This Year

Babcock Ranch's town center Image: Courtesy Allie Andrews

Babcock Ranch, the new solar-powered planned community located south of Sarasota, near Fort Myers, recorded 215 new home sales through the end of last month. Seven homebuilders are offering more than 50 home designs in the town, with prices that range from below $200,000 to $1 million. Half of the town’s 18,000-acre footprint is set aside as greenways, parks and lakes. The town center includes a park, bandshell, boardwalk, covered pavilions, restaurants, shops and a school.