  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food

New Restaurant and Event Space Coming to Downtown

Sage is scheduled to open in late November in the former home of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant.

By Staff 10/12/2018 at 2:48pm

The exterior of Sage

Image: Courtesy Allison Moore

Sage, a new restaurant, is coming to the former home of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in downtown Sarasota. The space has been completely renovated and the third floor has been converted into an event space dubbed Highgarden that is designed for private parties and smaller celebrations, with capacity for 100-125 seated guests or 150-175 at high-top tables. The executive chef will be Christopher Covelli. Sage is scheduled to open in late November at 1216 First St., Sarasota.

Filed under
real estate, Biz Daily, food, restaurant openings, New Restaurants, restaurant news, restaurants, ceviche
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Best Restaurants 2017

Sarasota's Best Restaurants 2017

01/31/2017 By Staff

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Dining in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Food

New Restaurant and Event Space Coming to Downtown

2:48pm By Staff

Food

Restaurant Chain Publishing New Cookbook

10/11/2018 By Staff

Soul Food

Big Mama's Collard Greens Fest Returns to Newtown This Month

10/11/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Oktoberfest

A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

10/10/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Arts & Entertainment

Arts

Opera Names New Communications Coordinator

2:31pm By Staff

"Stunning Debut"

Graphic Novel by Sarasota Magazine Contributor Receives Glowing Review

10/11/2018 By Kay Kipling

Honorable Mention

The Arts and Cultural Alliance Celebrates Those Working Behind the Scenes

10/11/2018 By Giulia Heyward

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: Oct. 11-17

10/11/2018 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Selby Gardens' Orchid Show Displays Endless Forms

10/11/2018 By Kay Kipling

Oktoberfest

A Taste of UTC, Oktoberfest And More Local Dining Events

10/10/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Fashion & Shopping

Style

Jewelry Company Launches New Website, Adds New Products to Collection

10/11/2018 By Staff

In the Glow

Here's How Attorney Deborah Blue Maintains Her Classic Beauty

10/09/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Animal Instincts

Model, Agent, and Producer Eugenia Melian On Her New Novel Wildchilds

10/05/2018 By Heather Dunhill

Data

Retail Group Anticipates Rise in Holiday Spending This Year

10/04/2018 By Staff

Retail

New Women's Clothing Store Opening on Main Street

10/02/2018 By Staff

Trend Report

Seven Must-Haves For Your Dream Kitchen

09/28/2018

Home & Real Estate

Deals

Sarasota Properties Part of $212 Million Manufactured Housing Transaction

2:24pm By Staff

Construction

Animal Clinic Undergoes Renovation, Expansion

10/09/2018 By Staff

Real Estate Junkie

For Sale: A Key West-Style Cottage in Laurel Park

10/05/2018 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

Clubhouse Improvements in The Lake Club, Preferred Builders Announced at The Founders Club and More

10/04/2018 By Staff

Construction

Builders Break Ground on New Lakewood Ranch Town Center

10/04/2018 By Staff

Deals

New Hotel Planned for 12.5-Acre Palmetto Parcel

10/04/2018 By Staff

News & City Life

Plastic Free

Rethinking Plastic Sarasota Launches 'Bad Five Free' Campaign

12:04pm By Megan McDonald

R.I.P.

Affordable Housing Entrepreneur Dies

11:13am By Staff

Climate Change

What Does the United Nations' Alarming New Climate Change Report Mean for Sarasota?

10:57am By Megan McDonald

Technology

Workshop Covers Search Engine Optimization, Email Marketing

10/11/2018 By Staff

Networking

Co-Working Space to Celebrate Milestone Friday

10/10/2018 By Staff

Services

New Car Wash Opens

10/09/2018 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Tourism

New Sarasota-to-Philadelphia Flights Will Start in January

09/26/2018 By Staff

Tourism

Travel Agent Recognized for Expertise in Egypt and the Middle East

09/19/2018 By Staff

Recreation

Park Management Changing Hands

09/17/2018 By Staff

Transportation

New Flights Between Sarasota and Atlanta Start in December

09/13/2018 By Staff

Manufacturing

Boat Maker Debuts New Model

09/10/2018 By Staff

Travelogue

Chef Judi on the Pleasures of Cooking on Vacation

09/04/2018 By Judi Gallagher

Health & Fitness

Aging

New Assisted Living Community Holds Open House

10/11/2018 By Staff

Health care

Coalition Aims to Make Sarasota a 'Dementia Caring' Community

10/08/2018 By Staff

Health care

Seminar Covers Medical Cannabis Benefits and Rules

10/02/2018 By Staff

Oh, Shoot!

Packed with Flavor and Nutrition, Tiny Microgreen Shoots Are Urban Farmer-Friendly

10/02/2018 By Isaac Eger

Health care

Mobile Medical Clinic Offering Free Care in Bradenton Oct. 13 and 14

10/01/2018 By Staff

Fitness

YMCA Opens New CrossFit Center

09/27/2018 By Staff

Weddings

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

I Thee Wed

Five Gorgeous Sarasota Weddings

07/26/2017 By Stephanie Hagan

Let It Grow

William's Wildflowers Offers a Green Alternative to Conventional Wedding Flowers

06/15/2017 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Their Sarasota Wedding: Susan and Alejandro at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

12/15/2015 By Bobbilynn Hollifield Photography by Audrey Snow

330 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 205, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe