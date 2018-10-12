New Restaurant and Event Space Coming to Downtown

The exterior of Sage Image: Courtesy Allison Moore

Sage, a new restaurant, is coming to the former home of Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant in downtown Sarasota. The space has been completely renovated and the third floor has been converted into an event space dubbed Highgarden that is designed for private parties and smaller celebrations, with capacity for 100-125 seated guests or 150-175 at high-top tables. The executive chef will be Christopher Covelli. Sage is scheduled to open in late November at 1216 First St., Sarasota.