"Stunning Debut"

Graphic Novel by Sarasota Magazine Contributor Receives Glowing Review

The book by Molly Dean comes out next month.

By Kay Kipling 10/11/2018 at 2:30pm

The cover of I Am Young.

Image: Courtesy Photo

We told you recently about a graphic novel—I Am Young—written and drawn by sometime Sarasota Magazine contributor-illustrator Molly Dean (under the name M. Dean), due out in November. Now we just want to share with you the latest about the book, a review from Publishers Weekly, the weekly trade news publication subscribed to by publishers, libraries, booksellers, authors, agents and more.

The review of the book (published by Fantagraphics) calls it a “stunning debut” that “pulls off the rare feat of drawing about music with authenticity and charm.” The book centers around George and Miriam, who met at a Beatles concert in 1964 and carried on a decades-long relationship, but it also features other stories about teens in the 1970s and 1980s and what the music of their times means to them.

“Dean provides each teen with a precise voice while charging each narrative with a different visual approach and alternating rich colors and black-and-white,” says the review.

Interested? Check it out on Amazon or fantagraphics.com.

